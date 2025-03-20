HUB Investment Partners LLC Trims Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

HUB Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $4,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Evergy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Evergy by 5,983.3% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Evergy stock opened at $67.76 on Thursday. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.55 and a 12-month high of $69.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.96.

Evergy ( NASDAQ:EVRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). Evergy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.45%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Evergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Evergy from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.42.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

