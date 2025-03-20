On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Shares Acquired by HUB Investment Partners LLC

HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ON were worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of ON during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in ON in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in ON in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in ON in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in ON by 148.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ONON. Williams Trading upped their price target on shares of ON from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised ON from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.90.

Shares of ONON opened at $47.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.66. The company has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.35. On Holding AG has a one year low of $29.84 and a one year high of $64.05.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, and all-day activities. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own high-end stores.

