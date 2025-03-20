Holderness Investments Co. Boosts Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,834 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW stock opened at $225.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $248.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.07. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.80 and a fifty-two week high of $287.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $18.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LOW

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.