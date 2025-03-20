StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. StoneCo had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 13.92%.

StoneCo Trading Up 15.5 %

Shares of STNE opened at $11.38 on Thursday. StoneCo has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $17.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STNE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of StoneCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

