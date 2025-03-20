Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at B. Riley

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at B. Riley to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $36.50 to $30.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bowman Consulting Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.83.

Get Bowman Consulting Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BWMN

Bowman Consulting Group Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:BWMN opened at $24.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.78 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bowman Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $42.39.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $113.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.00 million. Bowman Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 3.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bowman Consulting Group

In related news, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 2,500 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total transaction of $56,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 188,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,226,455.42. This trade represents a 1.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bowman Consulting Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BWMN. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 115.6% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bowman Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowman Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.