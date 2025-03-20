scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05, Zacks reports. scPharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 244.93% and a negative net margin of 264.60%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.08 million.

SCPH stock opened at $3.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 8.08 and a quick ratio of 6.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.81. scPharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $5.70.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. Its lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion due to fluid overload in adults with chronic heart failure and kidney disease, as well as consists of subcutaneous loop diuretic that delivers IV equivalent diuresis at home; and FUROSCIX On-Body Infusor, a drug-device combination product consisting of FUROSCIX.

