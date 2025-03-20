Xponance Inc. Grows Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $6,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EULAV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 8.6% in the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 108,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,042.4% in the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 11.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,519,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,253,664,000 after purchasing an additional 361,416 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at $54,201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $629.84 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $546.71 and a one year high of $959.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $636.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $710.61. The stock has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 80.95%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $1.56 dividend. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 16.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $880.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $660.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $900.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $866.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MPWR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total value of $4,913,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,242,209.70. The trade was a 30.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.