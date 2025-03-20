ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 13,874 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,874 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Permanent Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 9.9% in the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period.

NYSE:MHD opened at $11.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.23. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.41 and a 12-month high of $12.96.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

