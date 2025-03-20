Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Insider David M. Chao Sells 7,000 Shares

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2025

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) insider David M. Chao sold 7,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $120,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 225,007 shares in the company, valued at $3,863,370.19. The trade was a 3.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTA opened at $16.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.36. The company has a quick ratio of 21.52, a current ratio of 21.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $19.09.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 545,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,140,000 after buying an additional 29,266 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 6,685 shares in the last quarter. Stempoint Capital LP boosted its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 667.3% during the fourth quarter. Stempoint Capital LP now owns 641,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,753,000 after buying an additional 558,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.

