Insurance Australia Group Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $1.51 (ASX:IAGPE)

Insurance Australia Group Limited (ASX:IAGPE – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 1.51 per share on Sunday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd.
Insurance Australia Group Limited underwrites general insurance products and provides investment management services in Australia and New Zealand. It offers personal and commercial insurance products, including bicycle, comprehensive motor, commercial and motor fleet, commercial property and liability, construction and engineering, consumer credit, compulsory third party, directors and officers, extended warranty, farm, crop, livestock, home and contents, income protection, marine, veteran, vintage and classic car, boat, caravan, travel, life, professional indemnity, public and product liability, security, workers' compensation, motor vehicle, personal liability, business, and rural and horticultural, as well as reinsurance.
