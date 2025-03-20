Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:BGX)

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.086 per share on Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Price Performance
BGX opened at $12.37 on Thursday. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $13.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.78.
About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund
