Insider Selling: EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) President Sells 15,837 Shares of Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) President Matthew David Feierstein sold 15,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $158,686.74. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 2,392,252 shares in the company, valued at $23,970,365.04. This represents a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Matthew David Feierstein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EverCommerce alerts:

On Monday, March 17th, Matthew David Feierstein sold 8,963 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $89,809.26.

On Monday, March 3rd, Matthew David Feierstein sold 200 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $2,002.00.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Matthew David Feierstein sold 5,513 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $55,515.91.

On Monday, February 3rd, Matthew David Feierstein sold 2,888 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $28,908.88.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Matthew David Feierstein sold 20,401 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $220,534.81.

EverCommerce Stock Up 0.4 %

EVCM stock opened at $10.02 on Thursday. EverCommerce Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average is $10.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -35.78 and a beta of 1.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverCommerce

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. EverCommerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in EverCommerce in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in EverCommerce by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 919.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in EverCommerce by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EVCM. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on EverCommerce from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on EverCommerce from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on EverCommerce from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on EverCommerce from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.09.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EVCM

EverCommerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.