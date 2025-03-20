Boston Partners Raises Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Boston Partners increased its position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,216,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,066 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in ChampionX were worth $33,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in ChampionX by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,639,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,764,000 after buying an additional 9,056 shares during the last quarter. Silphium Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in ChampionX by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Silphium Asset Management Ltd now owns 366,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,955,000 after buying an additional 171,531 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ChampionX by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,422,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,776,000 after buying an additional 122,622 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in ChampionX by 147.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 357,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,766,000 after buying an additional 212,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,617,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,239,000 after purchasing an additional 63,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHX opened at $29.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ChampionX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $39.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.45.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. ChampionX had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 8.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.03%.

ChampionX Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

