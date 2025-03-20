Boston Partners Invests $29.92 Million in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 427,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,918,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 39,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 12,026 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $357,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $355,000. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 21,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 274.1% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 16,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 12,073 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AX stock opened at $64.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Axos Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.10 and a twelve month high of $88.46. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.05.

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 22.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Axos Financial from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Axos Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Axos Financial from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.17.

In other news, Director Sara Wardell-Smith bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.73 per share, for a total transaction of $194,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,482.50. This trade represents a 41.38 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

