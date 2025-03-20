Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 88.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 594,347 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 279,361 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $36,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.43.

Insider Activity at Taylor Morrison Home

In related news, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 1,537 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $93,372.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 2,402 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $153,679.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $60.26 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 2.06. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12-month low of $53.17 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.24. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 16.50%. On average, equities analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

