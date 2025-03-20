Insider Selling: MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Insider Sells 1,759 Shares of Stock

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) insider Kimberly Maersk-Moller sold 1,759 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $14,142.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 309,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,979.08. This represents a 0.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kimberly Maersk-Moller also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

On Thursday, March 13th, Kimberly Maersk-Moller sold 4,106 shares of MiMedx Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $32,396.34.

On Friday, February 28th, Kimberly Maersk-Moller sold 2,111 shares of MiMedx Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $17,732.40.

MiMedx Group Price Performance

Shares of MDXG opened at $8.09 on Thursday. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MiMedx Group ( NASDAQ:MDXG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. MiMedx Group had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The company had revenue of $92.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.42 million. Analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

View Our Latest Research Report on MiMedx Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MiMedx Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,168,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,020,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 693,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 395,739 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter worth about $3,801,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in MiMedx Group by 484.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 362,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after buying an additional 300,433 shares during the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MiMedx Group

(Get Free Report)

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue’s inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.