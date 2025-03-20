Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Holdings Lifted by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 59.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on CCJ shares. Glj Research increased their price objective on Cameco from $62.76 to $75.68 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Canada raised shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.64.

Cameco Stock Up 2.5 %

CCJ opened at $44.17 on Thursday. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $35.43 and a twelve month high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.02. The firm has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.74 and a beta of 1.04.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $845.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Cameco had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 4.34%. Research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

