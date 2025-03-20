Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) Shares Acquired by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,262 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 45,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 29,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $287,000. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 35,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $755,000.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGXU stock opened at $26.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.93. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.56 and a one year high of $27.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.88.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

