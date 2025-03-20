Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES) Shares Bought by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 1,493.6% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Seed Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 10,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Performance

AVES opened at $48.65 on Thursday. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a one year low of $44.44 and a one year high of $53.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.71 and its 200-day moving average is $48.44. The company has a market capitalization of $566.29 million, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.69.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

