PDS Planning Inc Takes $141,000 Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in Barclays during the third quarter worth $181,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Barclays by 1.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 113,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 13,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 26,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares during the period. 3.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BCS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

BCS opened at $16.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.52. Barclays PLC has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $16.33. The firm has a market cap of $58.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. Barclays had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 7.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.2737 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.27. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.80%.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

