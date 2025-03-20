Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 11,586 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 55.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,586 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HQY. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in HealthEquity by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in HealthEquity by 1,934.8% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $639,917.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,704,992.51. This represents a 6.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HQY stock opened at $84.32 on Thursday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.01 and a 52 week high of $115.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 77.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62.

A number of research firms have commented on HQY. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.92.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

