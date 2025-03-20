WeRide (NASDAQ:WRD) Trading Down 5.6% – What’s Next?

WeRide Inc. (NASDAQ:WRD – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.90 and last traded at $17.01. 313,974 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,964,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.01.

WeRide Trading Up 0.1 %

WeRide (NASDAQ:WRD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.29 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that WeRide Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WeRide Company Profile

WeRide, Inc engages in the development of an autonomous driving technology platform. It offers Robotaxi, Robobus, Robovan, Robosweeper, and advanced driving solutions, providing smart services in online ride-hailing, on-demand transport, urban logistics, and environmental sanitation. The company was founded by Tony Xu Han and Yan Li in February 2017 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

