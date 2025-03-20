Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GDHG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GDHG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the February 13th total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 254,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Golden Heaven Group Price Performance

NASDAQ GDHG opened at $1.15 on Thursday. Golden Heaven Group has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 10.41, a current ratio of 10.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Golden Heaven Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GDHG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.41% of Golden Heaven Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Heaven Group

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the management and operation of urban amusement parks, water parks, and complementary recreational facilities in China. Its parks offer a range of recreational experiences, including thrilling and family-friendly rides, water attractions, gourmet festivals, circus performances, and high-tech facilities.

