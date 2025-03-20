Generation Mining (TSE:GENM) Trading Up 9.4% – Still a Buy?

Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 262,274 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 199,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Generation Mining Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.19. The company has a market cap of C$42.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.94.

About Generation Mining

Generation Mining is developing the Marathon Palladium-Copper project in Northwestern Ontario. The Company has completed a feasibility study which estimates 245,000 ounces of annual palladium-equivalent production over a 13-year mine life. Marathon is the largest undeveloped palladium project in North America.

