The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) Short Interest Up 21.4% in February

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the February 13th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

The New Germany Fund Price Performance

Shares of GF opened at $10.63 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.53. The New Germany Fund has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $10.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The New Germany Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The New Germany Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. CSS LLC IL increased its stake in The New Germany Fund by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 70,623 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,204 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in The New Germany Fund by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,577,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,308,000 after purchasing an additional 689,500 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its stake in The New Germany Fund by 2,211.0% in the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 346,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 331,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The New Germany Fund by 583.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 39,601 shares in the last quarter.

About The New Germany Fund

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

