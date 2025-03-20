PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the February 13th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,192,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Trading Up 1.1 %
PDI opened at $19.82 on Thursday. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 1-year low of $18.17 and a 1-year high of $20.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.43.
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2205 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.
About PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.
