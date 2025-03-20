Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. Has $79,000 Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 147.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.3% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Wiser Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.8% in the fourth quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHB opened at $21.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.05. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $23.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.70.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.