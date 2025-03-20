Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. Buys 4,163 Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $321,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 99,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 10,048 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 395,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,142,000 after purchasing an additional 44,414 shares during the period. Finally, Elios Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $5,080,000.

DFAR opened at $23.73 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.40. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $20.32 and a 1 year high of $26.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.04.

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

