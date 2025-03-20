Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Announces Earnings Results

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Bakkt had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 62.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Bakkt updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Bakkt Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Bakkt stock opened at $9.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 5.47. Bakkt has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $37.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.51.

About Bakkt

Bakkt Holdings, Inc offers software as a service and application programming interface solutions for crypto and loyalty, powering engagement, and performance. The company operates Bakkt Marketplace, a platform that enables consumers to buy, sell, and store crypto in an embedded web experience; Bakkt Crypto, a platform that supports clients with a range of crypto solutions; and Bakkt Trust, institutional-grade qualified custody solution for market participants.

