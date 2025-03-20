M&G (LON:MNG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

M&G (LON:MNG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (15.10) (($0.20)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. M&G had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 1.85%.

M&G Trading Down 2.7 %

MNG opened at GBX 219.60 ($2.86) on Thursday. M&G has a twelve month low of GBX 184 ($2.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 241.10 ($3.14). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 208.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 204.34.

M&G Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a GBX 23.50 ($0.31) dividend. This is a boost from M&G’s previous dividend of $6.60. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. M&G’s payout ratio is 285.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 230 ($2.99) to GBX 225 ($2.93) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th.

M&G Company Profile

M&G plc is a leading savings and investments business, managing investments for both individuals and for large institutional investors, such as pension funds, around the world.

We have a single corporate identity, M&G plc, and two customer-facing brands: Prudential and M&G Investments. Prudential offers savings and insurance for customers in the UK and Europe and for asset management in South Africa.

