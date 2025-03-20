Millrose Properties (NYSE:MRP) Releases Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Millrose Properties (NYSE:MRP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.650-0.680 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Millrose Properties Stock Up 5.0 %

MRP stock opened at $25.44 on Thursday. Millrose Properties has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $27.07.

Millrose Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Millrose Properties in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Activity at Millrose Properties

In other news, insider Garett Rosenblum acquired 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.84 per share, with a total value of $134,756.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at $134,756. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carlos A. Migoya bought 3,458 shares of Millrose Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.45 per share, with a total value of $77,632.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,879.70. The trade was a 52.02 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Millrose Properties

Millrose Properties, Inc is a real estate investment and management company that focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality commercial properties. They are headquartered in Purchase, New York.

