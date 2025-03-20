Signaturefd LLC Has $627,000 Stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,781 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 11,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $24.77 on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $25.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.31. The company has a market cap of $49.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.23.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.27). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 3.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.5122 per share. This is a boost from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s previous annual dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DB shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

