Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lowered its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,217 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AEM. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,822 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter worth about $239,000. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.9% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 86,621 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,978,000 after acquiring an additional 7,099 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 16,468 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEM. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James set a $105.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.78.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 0.3 %

AEM opened at $105.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.53. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $54.02 and a 1-year high of $107.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.44). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 22.88%. Analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.33%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

