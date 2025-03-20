Evoke Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK)

Evoke Wealth LLC reduced its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,740 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,963 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 13,033 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 667,468 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 26,791 shares during the period.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Price Performance
NYSE:PCK opened at $5.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.92. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $6.34.
About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
