Evoke Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Evoke Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 670.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Wendy’s by 168.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Wendy’s by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its position in Wendy’s by 2,334.5% in the 4th quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wendy’s stock opened at $15.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.85. The Wendy’s Company has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $20.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $574.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.17 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 75.56% and a net margin of 8.65%. Equities research analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.26%.

WEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.08.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

