NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Short Interest Down 19.0% in February

NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the February 13th total of 2,690,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 587,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NICE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of NICE from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of NICE in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of NICE from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NICE from $286.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.64.

NICE stock opened at $151.98 on Thursday. NICE has a fifty-two week low of $137.19 and a fifty-two week high of $270.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.67.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $721.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.47 million. NICE had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 16.18%. As a group, analysts predict that NICE will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in NICE in the fourth quarter worth about $313,808,000. Boston Partners raised its position in NICE by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,670,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,349,000 after acquiring an additional 151,528 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its position in NICE by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,660,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,941,000 after acquiring an additional 36,865 shares during the period. HMI Capital Management L.P. raised its position in NICE by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,642,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,008,000 after acquiring an additional 186,600 shares during the period. Finally, CCLA Investment Management raised its position in NICE by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 704,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,517,000 after acquiring an additional 87,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

