Evoke Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 1,878 Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 5,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.59, for a total value of $835,506.99. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 66,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,819.32. This represents a 7.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 4,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $688,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,501,465.60. This represents a 6.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,563 shares of company stock valued at $10,998,990 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $173.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $99.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.34 and a 1 year high of $175.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.89.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.80.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

