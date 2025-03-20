Evoke Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,724 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $611,000. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 37,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 807,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,863,000 after acquiring an additional 75,199 shares during the period. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total value of $509,570.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,709 shares in the company, valued at $10,754,459.04. This represents a 4.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 18,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total value of $2,283,886.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 704,229 shares in the company, valued at $88,338,485.76. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,029 shares of company stock worth $5,004,296. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Trade Desk stock opened at $55.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.50. The company has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a PE ratio of 70.92, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.63. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.39 and a fifty-two week high of $141.53.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 16.38%. As a group, analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $564.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TTD. StockNews.com cut Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Trade Desk from $145.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Benchmark raised Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.41.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

