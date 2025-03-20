Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 538,622 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 125,956 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $4,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 41,961 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,698 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 175,887 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 22,039 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seamount Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,002 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 22.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

Shares of NUV opened at $8.62 on Thursday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.35 and a 1-year high of $9.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.85.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

