Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Free Report) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 501,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 153,993 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust were worth $4,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 88,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 98,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 6.9% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 42,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 5.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 5.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 106,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RMT opened at $8.70 on Thursday. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $10.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.74%.

In other Royce Micro-Cap Trust news, insider Charles M. Royce sold 50,000 shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $498,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,070,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,677,291.74. The trade was a 4.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,500 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

