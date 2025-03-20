Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Free Report) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 797,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,493 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust were worth $4,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 235.9% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 341,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 11,828 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.54% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PMM opened at $6.14 on Thursday. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.83 and a 1 year high of $6.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.27.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.0238 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th.

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank bought 16,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $99,841.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,841.70. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

Featured Articles

