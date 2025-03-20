OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Takes $891,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 49.7% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Finally, United Community Bank bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $107,000.

BSCR opened at $19.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.56. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.01 and a 1-year high of $19.84.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.0658 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

