OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Has $92,000 Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 400.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSCO. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 11,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 5.4% in the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 29.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $222,106.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,833,792.03. The trade was a 10.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 88,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total value of $4,809,106.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,686,430.68. This represents a 15.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,993 shares of company stock worth $7,538,068 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $52.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.12 and its 200 day moving average is $55.70. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $48.30 and a 1 year high of $61.53.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.84). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 49.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on TSCO. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.22.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

