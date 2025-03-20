Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Holdings Raised by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,704 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $19,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEU. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,510,000. Five Pine Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,711,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 761,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,736,000 after buying an additional 44,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 42,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $62.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $55.27 and a 12-month high of $63.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.26.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.