Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Holdings Raised by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,704 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $19,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEU. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,510,000. Five Pine Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,711,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 761,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,736,000 after buying an additional 44,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 42,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
NYSEARCA VEU opened at $62.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $55.27 and a 12-month high of $63.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.26.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.