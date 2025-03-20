Whittier Trust Co. Buys 41,576 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 123.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,220 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 41,576 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $30,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,098,717 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $287,457,000 after purchasing an additional 29,669 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 5.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,650,393 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $955,052,000 after buying an additional 194,796 shares during the period. United Bank bought a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. SouthState Corp raised its position in shares of Tesla by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,989 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 468,774 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $122,645,000 after purchasing an additional 52,974 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $235.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $758.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $341.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.02. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total transaction of $43,162,255.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,643,400. The trade was a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total transaction of $2,894,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,063,565.40. This represents a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 477,228 shares of company stock valued at $166,849,043. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Tesla from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $404.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $440.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.12.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

