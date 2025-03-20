Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 404 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,456 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $26,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FICO. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 5,217.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 147,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,728,000 after purchasing an additional 144,266 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth $261,610,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth $199,441,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 46.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 207,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,358,000 after buying an additional 65,297 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 35.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 241,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,677,000 after acquiring an additional 62,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,727.69, for a total value of $7,069,707.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,801,401.22. The trade was a 8.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,964.42, for a total transaction of $273,054.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,867,832.76. The trade was a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,241 shares of company stock worth $18,186,184. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on FICO. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,975.00 to $1,775.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,374.00 to $2,661.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,515.00 to $2,409.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,275.00 to $2,175.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $2,150.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $2,088.15.

Fair Isaac Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,874.47 on Thursday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $1,105.65 and a 12-month high of $2,402.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,838.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,984.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.02, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.41.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a net margin of 30.66%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

