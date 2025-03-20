Geraldine Losquadro Sells 1,500 Shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Stock

Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.63, for a total value of $540,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,428,175.77. The trade was a 10.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Everest Group Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:EG opened at $356.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $351.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $367.81. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $327.37 and a 1-year high of $407.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($18.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.64 by ($30.03). Everest Group had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 7.95%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 EPS for the current year.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Everest Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Everest Group by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,225,000 after acquiring an additional 13,687 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Everest Group by 19.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,747,000 after buying an additional 12,791 shares in the last quarter. Brophy Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Everest Group during the third quarter worth $749,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Everest Group by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 27,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,706,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Everest Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EG has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Everest Group from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $340.00 target price (down from $425.00) on shares of Everest Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Everest Group from $461.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Everest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $453.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $420.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $416.50.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

