Animecoin 1-Day Volume Reaches $19.24 Million (ANIME)

Animecoin (ANIME) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. Animecoin has a market cap of $101.57 million and $19.24 million worth of Animecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Animecoin has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. One Animecoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0183 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Animecoin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $85,441.28 or 1.00161864 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85,375.65 or 1.00084923 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Animecoin Profile

Animecoin launched on March 19th, 2024. Animecoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,538,604,656 tokens. The official website for Animecoin is www.anime.xyz. Animecoin’s official Twitter account is @animecoin.

Animecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Animecoin (ANIME) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Animecoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,538,604,656 in circulation. The last known price of Animecoin is 0.01871393 USD and is up 3.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $19,951,339.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anime.xyz.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Animecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Animecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Animecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Animecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Animecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.