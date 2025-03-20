Insider Selling: First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Senior Officer Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.11, for a total value of C$844,400.00.

Shares of FM opened at C$23.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.54, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.73. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$13.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.93 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.42.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.01. First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 14.05% and a negative net margin of 32.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 0.55872 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$20.20 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$21.57.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

