Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc Acquires 56,277 Shares

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 56,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.23 per share, with a total value of $688,267.71. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,858,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,178,452.14. The trade was a 0.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Ecor1 Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 19th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 58,306 shares of Zymeworks stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.64 per share, with a total value of $736,987.84.
- On Thursday, March 13th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 468,356 shares of Zymeworks stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $5,845,082.88.
- On Tuesday, March 11th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 320,690 shares of Zymeworks stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.49 per share, with a total value of $3,684,728.10.
- On Friday, January 17th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 19,748 shares of Zymeworks stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.87 per share, for a total transaction of $273,904.76.
- On Wednesday, January 15th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 39,029 shares of Zymeworks stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $546,796.29.
- On Monday, January 13th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 74,125 shares of Zymeworks stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $992,533.75.
- On Friday, January 10th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 204,098 shares of Zymeworks stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.13 per share, for a total transaction of $2,679,806.74.
- On Wednesday, January 8th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 21,021 shares of Zymeworks stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.07 per share, with a total value of $295,765.47.
- On Thursday, January 2nd, Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 157,880 shares of Zymeworks stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $2,333,466.40.
- On Monday, December 30th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 58,988 shares of Zymeworks stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.47 per share, with a total value of $853,556.36.
NYSE ZYME opened at $12.79 on Thursday. Zymeworks Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.97 and a 12 month high of $17.70. The company has a market capitalization of $889.89 million, a P/E ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.68.
Several brokerages have weighed in on ZYME. Lifesci Capital assumed coverage on Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Zymeworks from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.
Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.
